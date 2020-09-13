By Associated PressSeptember 13, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDTMILWAUKEE — Cubs’ Alec Mills completes no-hitter against Brewers, 16th in Chicago franchise history and second in MLB this season.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy