The 21-year-old Carraway went 6-2 with 11 saves and a 2.47 ERA in his final two seasons at Dallas Baptist. The lefty has a big fastball and might be able to help the Cubs out of their bullpen very soon.
The 6-foot-8 Little struck out 86 in 44 1/3 innings in two seasons at San Jacinto College North, but he also walked 39. Moreno was a prep star at Panther Creek High School in North Carolina, recording a 1.62 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings as a junior in 2019.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.