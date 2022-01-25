The Cubs also announced that Jared Banner is taking on Dorey’s previous position. Banner joined the team prior to last season as VP of special projects.
Banner, who played college ball at Amherst, also has worked for the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox.
Andrew Bassett, Garrett Chiado and Chris Jones also got new titles. Bassett was promoted to director of pro scouting and special assistant to President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer and Hawkins. Chiado is director of pro analytics, and Jones was promoted to director of research and development.
