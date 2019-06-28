Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels throws during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, June 28, 2019, in Cincinnati. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

CINCINNATI — Left-hander Cole Hamels was pulled after only one inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night because of discomfort in his side, the latest blow to a Chicago Cubs rotation already missing Kyle Hendricks.

Hamels struggled with his control, throwing 22 pitches. He gave up two singles, a walk and a run in the inning. He left after trying to warm up for the second inning.

It was a huge break for the last-place Reds. Hamels was 11-1 in 17 career starts against Cincinnati.

Hamels went seven innings in each of his previous five starts. He had a 1.00 ERA over that span, allowing four earned runs.

Hendricks is on the injured list with a sore right shoulder. He’s expected to throw in the bullpen on Saturday and could return before the All-Star break.

