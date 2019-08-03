CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras has left Saturday’s game with Milwaukee in the seventh inning with an apparent hamstring injury. He was replaced behind the plate by Victor Caratini.

Contreras pulled up and grabbed the back of his right leg as he exited the batter’s box after hitting the ball to left-center off Junior Guerra to lead off the inning. Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain made a nifty running catch to retire Contreras.

Albert Almora Jr. followed with a solo homer in the seventh to give the Cubs a 2-1 lead.

