Chicago Cubs’ Willson Contreras rounds first on a single during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in St. Louis. Contreras was tagged out at second trying to stretch the single into a double. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — All-Star catcher Willson Contreras hurt his right hamstring while running out a flyball Saturday and the Chicago Cubs are waiting to learn the extent on the injury.

Contreras will undergo an MRI on Monday, manager Joe Maddon said.

“We’ll find out the severity of it or the lack of severity of it,” Maddon said. “We’ll just see how it plays.”

Contreras pulled up and grabbed the back of his leg as he exited the batter’s box after hitting a drive to left-center in the seventh inning against Milwaukee. The ball was caught.

Contreras is batting .275 with 19 home runs and 57 RBIs.

