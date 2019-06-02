Chicago Cubs (31-25, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (29-28, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cole Hamels (4-1, 4.02 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (4-5, 4.94 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals St. Louis and Chicago will play on Sunday at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are 13-13 against teams from the NL Central. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .331 this season, led by Dexter Fowler with a mark of .382.

The Cubs are 13-15 in road games. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .338 is fourth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the lineup with an OBP of .404. The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-4. John Gant earned his fourth victory and Fowler went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Tyler Chatwood registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 16 home runs and has 51 RBIs. Matt Carpenter is 10-for-34 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Rizzo leads the Cubs with 43 RBIs and is batting .294. Kyle Schwarber is 8-for-41 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cubs: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Alex Reyes: 10-day IL (finger), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: day-to-day (finger), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: day-to-day (heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.