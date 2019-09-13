Pittsburgh Pirates (65-82, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (78-68, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (4-4, 4.13 ERA) Cubs: Jon Lester (12-10, 4.51 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: NL Central rivals Chicago and Pittsburgh will face off on Friday.

The Cubs are 31-29 against NL Central opponents. The Chicago pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.06, Kyle Hendricks leads the staff with a mark of 3.33.

The Pirates have gone 25-39 against division opponents. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .327.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Cubs with 77 extra base hits and is slugging .518. Kyle Schwarber is 10-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Starling Marte leads the Pirates with 159 hits and has 82 RBIs. Adam Frazier is 11-for-33 with a double, two triples, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Craig Kimbrel: (elbow), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Addison Russell: (head), Javier Baez: (thumb).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Stratton: (torso), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (finger), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Starling Marte: (wrist), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.