The Cubs are 19-12 on their home turf. Chicago is slugging .398 as a unit. Ian Happ leads the club with a .561 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.
The Twins have gone 10-17 away from home. The Minnesota pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.63, Kenta Maeda paces the staff with a mark of 2.52.
TOP PERFORMERS: Happ leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and has 28 RBIs.
Nelson Cruz leads the Twins with 16 home runs home runs and is slugging .623.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Trevor May: (back), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Jorge Alcala: (ankle), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Luis Arraez: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.