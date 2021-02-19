He also can earn $500,000 bonuses for days on the active roster: $125,000 each for 30 and 60, and $250,000 for 120.
Workman struggled last year, going 1-4 with a 5.95 ERA and nine saves in 21 appearances for Boston and Philadelphia. He was traded from the Red Sox to the Phillies in August.
But Workman was terrific in 2019 with Boston, going 10-1 with a 1.88 ERA in 73 appearances. He is 25-20 with a 3.89 ERA in 209 career games.
