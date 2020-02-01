He finished 2019 with a 3-4 record and a 5.02 ERA in 48 games.
Jeffress was selected by Milwaukee in the first round of the 2006 amateur draft and made his big league debut with the Brewers in 2010. He is 28-11 with a 3.16 ERA and 44 saves in 392 career games with Milwaukee, Texas, Kansas City and Toronto.
