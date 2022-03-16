The 32-year-old Simmons won the most recent of his four Gold Gloves in 2018. He batted just .223 with three homers for Minnesota last year and is a career .265 hitter over 10 seasons with Atlanta, the Los Angeles Angels and the Twins.
He can earn $300,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $75,000 each for 400, 450, 500 and 550.
The Cubs finished with a 71-91 record in 2021 after breaking up their 2016 championship core prior to the July 30 trade deadline.
The Cubs dealt shortstop Javier Báez to the New York Mets, Kris Bryant to San Francisco and Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees in that flurry.
