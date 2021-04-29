Cubs: Báez showed he was healthy on his triple off the right-field wall in the fifth, making it to third base without a slide. ... RHP Brandon Workman, who had a 6.75 ERA in 10 games, was designated for assignment before the game. LHP Justin Steele was recalled from the team’s alternate training site. Manager David Ross said Workman “is not in a place to perform the way he and we want him to perform. ... That’s the worst part of this job, as a friend, a teammate, someone I have a ton of respect for and the way that he works and the effort he gave.”