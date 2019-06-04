Colorado Rockies (31-27, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (32-26, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jeff Hoffman (1-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (5-4, 3.09 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cubs are 19-10 in home games. Chicago has hit 96 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the club with 16, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Rockies are 13-15 on the road. Colorado has slugged .461, good for third in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads the team with a .634 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 16 home runs. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rizzo leads the Cubs with 16 home runs and is slugging .578. David Bote is 9-for-24 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Arenado leads the Rockies with 16 home runs home runs and is slugging .634. Trevor Story is 15-for-35 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 9-1, .326 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: day-to-day (finger), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Rockies Injuries: Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: day-to-day (finger), Wade Davis: 10-day IL (oblique), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Charlie Blackmon: 10-day IL (calf).

