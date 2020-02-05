Morrow agreed to a $21 million, two-year contract before the 2018 season and had 22 saves and a 1.47 ERA in 35 games when he was shut down that July because of a bone bruise in his right elbow. He had elbow surgery four months later and the 35-year-old right-hander has not pitched in a game since.

Chicago declined a $12 million option in November, triggering a $3 million buyout.

Morrow is among 21 non-roster players invited to big camp in Mesa, Arizona. Pitchers and catchers begin workouts on Feb. 12, with the first full squad workout on Feb. 17.

Chicago finished third in the NL Central last season at 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

