Los Angeles Dodgers (15-11, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (12-10, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago can secure a series sweep over Los Angeles with a win.

The Cubs are 7-3 in home games. The Chicago offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Jason Heyward leads the team with a mark of .333.

The Dodgers are 6-7 in road games. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .349, good for first in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a mark of .491. The Cubs won the last meeting 7-6. Brad Brach earned his second victory and Heyward went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Scott Alexander registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 29 hits and is batting .312. Willson Contreras is 11-for-33 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 18 extra base hits and has 30 RBIs. Alex Verdugo is 9-for-23 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .241 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .221 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: 10-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jon Lester: 10-day IL (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 10-day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 10-day IL (knee), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Russell Martin: 10-day IL (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

