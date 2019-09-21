St. Louis Cardinals (87-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (82-72, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (16-7, 3.35 ERA) Cubs: Jose Quintana (13-8, 4.37 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Cubs are 35-33 against the rest of their division. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .327 is eighth in the MLB. Anthony Rizzo leads the team with an OBP of .402.

The Cardinals are 43-28 against the rest of their division. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.77, Miles Mikolas paces the staff with a mark of 4.29. The Cardinals won the last meeting 2-1. Ryan Helsley earned his second victory and Yadier Molina went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for St. Louis. David Phelps took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Cubs with 175 hits and has 72 RBIs. Kyle Schwarber is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 59 extra base hits and has 75 RBIs. Paul Goldschmidt is 7-for-30 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .217 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: (oblique), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Javier Baez: (thumb).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist), Kolten Wong: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.