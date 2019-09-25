The Pirates are 26-45 against teams from the NL Central. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .265 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with an average of .316.

The Cubs are 35-36 in division matchups. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .328 is eighth in the MLB. Anthony Rizzo leads the team with an OBP of .403. The Pirates won the last meeting 9-2. Francisco Liriano notched his fifth victory and Erik Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Kyle Hendricks registered his 10th loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Pirates with 159 hits and is batting .295. Adam Frazier is 10-for-31 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Cubs with 88 extra base hits and has 73 RBIs. Kris Bryant is 9-for-31 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .242 batting average, 8.69 ERA, outscored by 54 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .274 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (finger), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Starling Marte: (wrist), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Josh Bell: (hamstring), Elias Diaz: (knee).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: (oblique), Cole Hamels: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Kris Bryant: (leg), Javier Baez: (thumb).

