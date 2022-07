Placeholder while article actions load

The 30-year-old Mills (0-1, 9.87 ERA) struck out Jarren Duran and left after allowing a double to Rafael Devers.

The Cubs said the right-hander is undergoing further evaluation.

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs pitcher Alec Mills left Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox due to lower back pain after throwing just seven pitches.

Mark Leiter Jr. came in and struck out J.D. Martinez and got Xander Bogaerts to fly out, ending the inning.