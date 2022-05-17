Cubs place Heyward on IL with no designation, recall Hughes

Placeholder while article actions load

Manager David Ross said Heyward is “doing OK” and added “he had some real stuff” that included body aches and hydration issues. Heyward, a five-time Gold Glove winner, is batting .208 with four RBIs in 27 games this season.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the injured list with no designation and selected left-handed pitcher Brandon Hughes from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

Heyward would be the third Cub recently put on the IL with no designation, usually signaling a positive test for COVID-19. Right-handers Marcus Stroman and David Robertson also have been sidelined.

Stroman has been cleared to return and was scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. Ross was optimistic about Stroman’s return to the rotation in the next week. The 31-year-old last pitched on May 1, tossing seven shutout innings in Milwaukee to earn his first victory of the season after three losses.