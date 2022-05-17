Cubs place Heyward on IL with no designation, recall Hughes

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the injured list with no designation and selected left-handed pitcher Brandon Hughes from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.
Heyward would be the third Cub recently put on the IL with no designation, usually signaling a positive test for COVID-19. Right-handers Marcus Stroman and David Robertson also have been sidelined.
Stroman has been cleared to return and was scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. Ross was optimistic about Stroman’s return to the rotation in the next week. The 31-year-old last pitched on May 1, tossing seven shutout innings in Milwaukee to earn his first victory of the season after three losses.
Additionally, Chicago recalled infielder/outfielder Christopher Morel from Double-A Tennessee and optioned left-hander Conner Menez to Iowa on Tuesday. Both Hughes and Morel arrived at Wrigley Field in time from Tuesday night’s game against Pittsburgh.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports