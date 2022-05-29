Cubs place LHP Wade Miley on 15-day IL with shoulder strain

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list on Sunday with a left shoulder strain.
“I don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” manager David Ross said. “I think he’ll be back soon. I’m not too worried.”
Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Leiter is 0-1 with a 6.57 ERA in five appearances with Chicago this year, including three starts.
The Cubs also placed reliever Chris Martin on the bereavement list before their series finale against the crosstown White Sox. There was no corresponding move announced on Sunday.
The absences of Miley and Martin put the Cubs in a particular bind with their upcoming schedule. They play doubleheaders on Monday against Milwaukee and Saturday against St. Louis. They don’t have another day off until June 6.
“Yeah, we’ve got a lot of innings to cover,” Ross said. “We’ve got some guys banged up. Try to do the best we can to cover those and map them out as good as we possibly can and see where guys are at.”
