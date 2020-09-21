Quintana recently completed a 35-pitch session off the mound and Cubs manager David Ross said he plans to give Quintana “a little bit of a leash” in his first start since last Sept. 26.
There’s a chance Quintana could get another opportunity to pitch when the Cubs wrap up the regular season with a three-game series at the rival Chicago White Sox this weekend.
The 31-year-old Quintana is 83-77 with a 3.73 ERA, including a 33-23 record with a 4.26 ERA since being traded from the White Sox to the Cubs in July 2017.
