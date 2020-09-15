The Cubs are 16-12 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .320 this season, led by Jason Heyward with a mark of .408.
The Indians have gone 14-10 away from home. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .227 batting average as a team this season, Franmil Reyes leads the team with a mark of .292.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and has 28 RBIs.
Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 11 home runs and has 28 RBIs.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Cameron Maybin: (illness), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.