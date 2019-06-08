St. Louis Cardinals (31-30, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (35-27, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (4-3, 3.76 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Cubs: Jon Lester (4-4, 3.32 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Cole Hamels. Hamels threw eight innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Cubs are 11-11 against the rest of their division. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .336 is fifth in the majors. Willson Contreras leads the club with an OBP of .392.

The Cardinals are 15-15 against NL Central Division opponents. St. Louis has slugged .411 this season. Marcell Ozuna leads the club with a .518 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and 16 home runs. The Cubs won the last meeting 3-1. Cole Hamels notched his fifth victory and Javier Baez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Miles Mikolas registered his sixth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo leads the Cubs with 16 home runs and is batting .280. Kyle Schwarber is 9-for-35 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 51 RBIs and is batting .250. Matt Wieters is 5-for-26 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .204 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Cardinals Injuries: Miles Mikolas: day-to-day (forearm), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Matt Carpenter: day-to-day (leg), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.