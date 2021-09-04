Cubs: C Willson Contreras was activated from the injured list and started behind the plate after being sidelined since Aug. 11 with a right knee sprain. To make roster room, the Cubs placed rookie RHP Keegan Thompson on the IL retroactive to Sept. 3 with right shoulder inflammation. Thompson had a 17.18 ERA in his last two starts and left Thursday’s game after 1 2/3 innings. … INF David Bote (sprained right ankle) ran the bases again on Saturday.