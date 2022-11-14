Cubs release 5-time Gold Glove outfielder Heyward

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs released Jason Heyward on Monday, cutting ties with a five-time Gold Glove outfielder who never produced at the plate the way they hoped.
Heyward famously rallied teammates with an inspirational pep talk during a rain delay late in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series in Cleveland. Chicago went on to win 8-7 in 10 innings, ending a championship drought that dated to 1908.
Heyward hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats this past season. He was bothered by right knee inflammation and did not play after June 24.
