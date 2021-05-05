He was released by the Reds in August and agreed to minor league deal with the Cubs a few days later, though he did not pitch in the majors again last season. He returned to the Cubs on a minor league deal in February and made two appearances before being returned to the team’s alternate site in South Bend, Indiana, on April 17.
Chicago announced his opt-out decision Wednesday.
Strop has a 2.88 ERA in 413 appearances over eight years with the Cubs. And he has a 3.20 ERA in 561 appearances over 13 major league seasons.
