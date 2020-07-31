The 31-year-old Allen agreed to a minor league deal with Texas in February, but he was released by the Rangers last week.
Allen is 24-31 with a 3.14 ERA and 153 saves in 481 major league appearances over eight big league seasons. He struggled last year, going 0-2 with a 6.26 ERA and four saves with the Los Angeles Angels.
Allen had 32 saves for the 2016 Indians team that lost to the Cubs in the World Series. He struck out 12 in six scoreless innings against Chicago in the playoffs.
