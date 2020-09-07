The Cubs are 16-13 against the rest of their division. Chicago has hit 59 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Ian Happ leads the club with 12, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.
The Cardinals are 12-9 against teams from the NL Central. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.48. Adam Wainwright leads the team with a 2.68 earned run average.
TOP PERFORMERS: Happ leads the Cubs with 22 extra base hits and is batting .301.
Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 11 extra base hits and is batting .317.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (kidney), Genesis Cabrera: (finger), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach).
