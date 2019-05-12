Milwaukee Brewers (24-17, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-14, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (3-3, 5.03 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Cubs: Jon Lester (3-1, 1.41 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cubs are 7-4 against teams from the NL Central. Chicago has slugged .451, good for third in the National League. Willson Contreras leads the team with a .640 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Brewers are 11-7 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee has hit 67 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 16, averaging one every 7.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 11 home runs and is slugging .620. Kris Bryant is 9-for-32 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 16 home runs and has 37 RBIs. Ryan Braun is 13-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .242 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .229 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (nerve inflammation), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Descalso: day-to-day (ankle), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 10-day IL (finger), Ryan Braun: day-to-day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.