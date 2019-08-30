Milwaukee Brewers (68-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (72-61, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chase Anderson (6-3, 4.34 ERA) Cubs: Jose Quintana (11-8, 4.05 ERA)

LINE: Cubs -142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL Central rivals Chicago and Milwaukee will face off on Friday.

The Cubs are 29-24 against opponents from the NL Central. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.14. Kyle Hendricks leads the team with a 3.47 ERA.

The Brewers are 32-28 in division matchups. Milwaukee has hit 210 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Christian Yelich leads the team with 41, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Cubs with 31 home runs and is slugging .492. Nicholas Castellanos is 16-for-43 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 149 hits and has 89 RBIs. Mike Moustakas is 6-for-19 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .240 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Derek Holland: (wrist), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Jeremy Jeffress: (hip), Adrian Houser: (hip), Mike Moustakas: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.