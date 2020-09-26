The White Sox are 17-11 in home games. Chicago has hit 92 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the team with 19 homers.
The Cubs have gone 14-11 away from home. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.82. Yu Darvish leads the team with a 2.01 earned run average.
TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 33 extra base hits and is batting .319.
Willson Contreras ranks second on the Cubs with 46 hits and is batting .249.
INJURIES: White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Eloy Jimenez: (foot), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Manuel Rodriguez: (bicep), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Ian Happ: (ankle), Ildemaro Vargas: (hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (oblique).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
