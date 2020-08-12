The Cubs are 12-3 in their first season under manager David Ross, matching the club’s start after 15 games in 1970.

Rizzo homered in the third off Carlos Carrasco (2-2), David Bote drove in two runs and Kris Bryant connected for a 430-foot shot as the Cubs swept the two-game interleague set.

Hendricks hadn’t faced the Indians since Nov. 2, 2016, when he started the dramatic finale as the Cubs beat the Indians in extra innings to clinch their first Series title since 1908.

ATHLETICS 8, ANGELS 4

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Stephen Piscotty, Matt Olson and Robbie Grossman homered, center fielder Ramón Laureano made three nifty catches and Oakland averted a sweep with a win over Los Angeles.

Piscotty put the A’s ahead with his solo drive in the fourth inning. Olson and Grossman also went deep off Griffin Canning (0-3).

Seven of the Athletics’ nine hits were for extra bases, including a pair of doubles by Matt Chapman.

Chris Bassitt (2-0) went 5 2/3 innings en route to his third straight win against the Angels. The right-hander gave up four runs on five hits while striking out four.

Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon hit solo homers for the Angels.

DIAMONDBACKS 13, ROCKIES 7

DENVER — Starling Marte homered and drove in four runs as Arizona battered Colorado in a Coors Field slugfest featuring 34 hits, but none by blistering Charlie Blackmon.

Blackmon went 0 for 4, ending his hitting streak at 15 games, and his average dipped to .472. Nolan Arenado homered twice and doubled for the Rockies.

Marte had three hits, including a go-ahead single in an eight-run seventh inning. It was 5-all going into the inning.

Nick Ahmed had three hits and a pair of RBIs and Kole Calhoun added three hits with an RBI for the Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon connected for a three-run homer to chase Arizona starter Luke Weaver with one out in the fourth inning. Garrett Hampson added a career-high four hits for the Rockies. A total of 11 players had multihit games, seven with at least three hits

Andrew Chafin (1-0) picked up the win with an inning of scoreless relief.

WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 5

DETROIT — Tim Anderson had four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle, and Luis Robert hit a bases-clearing double to lift Chicago past Detroit.

Anderson and Eloy Jimenez led off the game with consecutive home runs.

Anderson had a triple and added two singles before striking out on three pitches in the eighth.

Jonathan Schoop and Willi Castro homered for the Tigers, who scored four unearned runs in the fourth before Matthew Boyd (0-2) gave the lead right back.

Dylan Cease (3-1) allowed one earned run and seven hits in six innings. Alex Colome working a perfect ninth for his fifth save in five chances.

