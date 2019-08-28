Chicago Cubs (70-61, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (67-64, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (9-9, 3.20 ERA) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (9-6, 3.71 ERA)

LINE: Mets -129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Yu Darvish. Darvish threw eight innings, giving up one run on five hits with seven strikeouts against New York.

The Mets are 37-25 on their home turf. New York has slugged .435 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .596.

The Cubs have gone 26-39 away from home. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.15. Kyle Hendricks leads the team with a 3.20 earned run average. The Cubs won the last meeting 5-2. Yu Darvish earned his fifth victory and Javier Baez went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Marcus Stroman took his 12th loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 42 home runs and has 101 RBIs. Michael Conforto is 9-for-39 with a double, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Baez leads the Cubs with 70 extra base hits and is batting .285. Kyle Schwarber is 6-for-33 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .250 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cubs: 6-4, .220 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Edwin Diaz: (trapezius), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (concussion).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Derek Holland: (wrist), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

