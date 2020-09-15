BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to play the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
The Rays are 16-8 on their home turf. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .329 is eighth in the majors. Yandy Diaz leads the lineup with an OBP of .423.
The Nationals are 8-12 on the road. Washington ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .264 batting average, Juan Soto leads the team with an average of .354.
TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Rays with 40 hits and is batting .282.
Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 64 hits and has 28 RBIs.
INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).
Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.