BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies head to face the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.
The Rays are 18-9 in home games. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .324 this season, led by Brandon Lowe with a mark of .361.
The Phillies are 9-17 on the road. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .339, good for third in the National League. Alec Bohm leads the team with a mark of .404.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe leads the Rays with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .567.
Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 24 extra base hits and 32 RBIs.
INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.