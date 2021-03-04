Swarzak should have a chance to earn a role in the Diamondbacks’ bullpen with several roles up for grabs. Swarzak is the third veteran reliever the D-backs have added in recent weeks, joining Tyler Clippard and Joakim Soria. Both of those pitchers signed big-league deals.
