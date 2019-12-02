The 27-year-old Walker missed most of the last two years after Tommy John surgery. The right-hander pitched one inning during the last week of the 2019 season and made $5,025,000.

Joseph, 33, spent a big chunk of the year in Triple-A and played in 20 games for Arizona, hitting .211 in 38 at-bats. He had a split contract calling for $1.1 million while in the majors and $250,000 in the minors.

All three would have been eligible for arbitration had they been offered contracts.

