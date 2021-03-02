The 33-year-old Calhoun was one of the D-backs’ best players in 2020, finishing with a team-high 16 homers. He is entering the second season of a $16 million, two-year deal.
“Obviously concerned,” Lovullo said. “I don’t want to sugarcoat that, but I know it’s going to give an opportunity to some other guys and I’m excited about that as well.”
Lovullo said there are several players who could see added at-bats if Calhoun misses extended time, including Pavin Smith, Andy Young, Tim Locastro, Wyatt Mathisen, Daulton Varsho, Trayce Thompson and Josh VanMeter.
“We’ve got some guys who can do it,” Lovullo said. “They’re going to get an opportunity. It’s up to them to take advantage.”
