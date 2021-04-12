Gallen was hurt during spring training while taking batting practice, saying he got jammed by an inside pitch.
Lovullo also confirmed on Monday that the D-backs had signed veteran Josh Reddick to a minor league deal and that the veteran would report to the team’s alternate site in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The 34-year-old Reddick has 144 career homers over with the Astros, A’s, Red Sox and Dodgers. Reddick hit .245 last season with four homers and 23 RBIs.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.