Gallen was hurt during spring training while taking batting practice, saying he got jammed by an inside pitch.
Lovullo also confirmed on Monday that the D-backs had signed veteran Josh Reddick to a minor league deal and that the veteran would report to the team’s alternate site in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The 34-year-old Reddick has 144 career homers over with the Astros, A’s, Red Sox and Dodgers. Reddick hit .245 last season with four homers and 23 RBIs.
If added to the 40-man roster, he would receive a one-year contract with a $750,000 salary while in the major leagues plus the chance to earn performance bonuses.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.