Dodgers: OF Cody Bellinger (hamstring) ran the bases Wednesday and Roberts said, “he responded really well.” Roberts said Bellinger should be activated off the injured list for the series against San Diego beginning Monday. ... 1B Max Muncy (oblique) will not need a rehabilitation assignment and could be ready for the second or third game of the Padres series ... SS Corey Seager (hand) could start a rehab assignment next week. ... Roberts said he hopes LHP Scott Alexander (shoulder inflammation) will be ready to rejoin the Dodgers by early July