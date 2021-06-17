Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Clarke, who went on the injured list Tuesday with a strained muscle in his pitching shoulder, told the team of the discomfort he was experiencing but manager Torey Lovullo remains optimistic about Clarke making a strong comeback. “He’s on the mend, I don’t know what the time frame is,” Lovullo said. “We’re all encouraged about where he is. ... We’re going to miss him.”