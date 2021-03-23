D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said he wasn’t sure how much time Gallen will miss. The right-hander is still allowed to play catch, and the injury will continue to be evaluated. He received two different medical opinions and both diagnosed the injury as a fracture.
Gallen was practicing his hitting because the National League will switch back to pitchers batting for the 2021 season after adopting the designated hitter during 2020’s shortened 60-game schedule.
“It’s definitely frustrating considering I’m kind of an advocate for the DH,” Gallen said Monday. “I get paid to pitch, that’s kind of how I look at it. It comes along with the job. I play in the National League, you have to hit, you have to bunt, you have to do those certain things.”
Gallen was the Diamondbacks’ best pitcher last season, finishing with a 3-2 record, 2.75 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 innings. He finished ninth in the National League Cy Young Award voting.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.