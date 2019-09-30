PHOENIX — Pitching coach Mike Butcher will not return to the Arizona Diamondbacks next season.

The announcement was made Monday, one day after the Diamondbacks finished with an 85-77 record. Arizona was in the National League wild-card race until the last week of the season.

Butcher’s departure is somewhat surprising considering the Diamondbacks finished with a 4.25 ERA, which ranked seventh out of 15 teams in the NL. Arizona remained competitive despite dealing ace Zack Greinke at the trade deadline. Several young players like Zac Gallen and Alex Young pitched well down the stretch.