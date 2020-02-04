Jay could earn a base salary of $1.5 million if he’s added to the 40-man roster and up to $1.75 million in performance bonuses. If he’s not added to the 40-man roster by March 19, he can ask for his release within 24 hours.
The 36-year-old Jackson has played for a record 14 major league teams, including the Diamondbacks in 2010. He pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers last season.
