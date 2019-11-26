Vogt will likely be the primary backup for starting catcher Carson Kelly, who had a breakout season last year after hitting .245 with 18 homers and 47 RBIs. Arizona’s backup last season, Alex Avila, is a free agent.
Vogt has also played first base and outfield. Arizona’s 40-man roster is now at 40 players.
