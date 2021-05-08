Orioles: OF Anthony Santander (ankle) is jogging and is close to starting baseball activities. Santander has not played since April 20 but could be back in the lineup in one or two weeks. … RHP Mac Sceroler (right shoulder tendinitis) threw a side session Friday and did not have any setbacks. Sceroler, a Rule 5 pick, is 0-0 with a 7.36 ERA in two games.