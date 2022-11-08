Daniel Vogelbach's $1.5M option for 2023 exercised by Mets

Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Tuesday that New York also had hired Eric Jagers as director of pitching development. Jagers had been Cincinnati’s assistant pitching coach.

LAS VEGAS — The New York Mets exercised a $1.5 million option on designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach, preventing him from being eligible for salary arbitration.

Vogelbach, a burly 29-year-old, was acquired from Pittsburgh in late July and quickly became a fan favorite. He hit .255 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 55 games with New York, finishing his season with a .238 average, 18 homers and 59 RBIs overall.

Vogelbach is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season. In addition to his salary next year, he can earn $400,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $25,000 for 350, $50,000 for 400, $75,000 for 450, $100,000 for 500 and $150,000 for 550.