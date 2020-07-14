Right-hander Brad Keller, who started on opening day last season, is sidelined after testing positive for the coronavirus. He is one of four player expected to make the Royals’ initial 30-man roster that are awaiting two negative tests in a 24-hour span to return to the club. The others are first baseman Ryan O’Hearn and catchers Salvador Pérez and Cam Gallagher.
Duffy went 7-6 with a 4.34 ERA in 23 starts last season.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.